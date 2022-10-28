49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend’s loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers all week ahead of their game against the Rams. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Samuel has been ruled out. The Niners also will be without defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who will miss a fourth straight game with injuries to his foot and ankle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

