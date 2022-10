Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90. The school says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home on Friday in the presence of his wife and their four children. Dooley guided Georgia through a quarter-century of success that included a national championship during the 1980 season.

By The Associated Press

