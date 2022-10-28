Agnew questionable for Jags against Broncos in London

WATFORD, England (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful return specialist Jamal Agnew can play against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. Agnew missed last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants because of a knee injury. He was limited in practice Friday and his game status is questionable. Coach Doug Pederson says he’s optimistic. Three Jaguars players who are listed as “non-injury related” did not make the trip to London. They are cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. The team would not comment on why. Gotsis was born in Australia and Campbell in Canada. This month the New York Giants’ Scottish punter had to stay extra days in Britain because of visa issues.

