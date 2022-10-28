AP sources: NBA seeking to tighten limits on team spending

The NBA wants more competitive balance and is seeking an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details of labor negotiations between the league and its players have been made public. The limit essentially could eliminate the luxury tax as an option for teams and would install an absolute ceiling on what teams can spend each season.

