Bailey, Nelson lift Islanders past Hurricanes 6-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Josh Bailey scored the go-ahead goal in his 1,000th game, and the New York Islanders set an NHL record for successful penalty kills to begin a season in a 6-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Brock Nelson had two goals in the third period for the Islanders, who won for the first time in three road games this season. With three more penalty kills, the Islanders haven’t allowed a power-play goal in their first eight games, the first team in league history to accomplish that feat. Martin Necas and Brent Burns scored for the Hurricanes, who played at home for the first time in more than two weeks.

