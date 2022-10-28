Bengals coach mum on hip injury to star WR Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor isn’t talking about the details of Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury or how long the star receiver could be sidelined. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Chase’s injury could keep him out several weeks, but Taylor wouldn’t go that far Friday and wouldn’t say if the team planned to put Chase on the injured list. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase’s condition. Chase did not practice Thursday or Friday as the Bengals (4-3) continued preparing for Monday night’s game at Cleveland.

