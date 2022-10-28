Bowman cleared to return from concussion at NASCAR finale
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
Alex Bowman will return for the NASCAR season finale after missing five races with a concussion suffered in a crash in the new Next Gen car. Hendrick Motorsports says Bowman will be back in the No. 48 Chevrolet next weekend at Phoenix Raceway, his home track. Hendrick Motorsports says he was medically cleared to return following an evaluation Thursday by Dr. Micky Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program. Noah Gragson will drive for Bowman this Sunday for a fifth consecutive race. The No. 48 team had already prepared for Gragson to race Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia when Bowman’s medical clearance came through.