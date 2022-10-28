Bridges leads Suns over injury-depleted Pelicans 124-111

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 27 points, Devin Booker added 16 and the Phoenix Suns beat the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 124-111. The Suns’ usual scoring stars were fairly quiet but they got a productive game from Bridges and their bench players. Torrey Craig finished with 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting, Cameron Payne added 12 points and Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans with 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Pelicans were missing a few of their best players because of injuries, including forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

