Browns sign snapper Hughlett to 4-year contract extension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns locked up dependable long snapper Charley Hughlett by signing him to four-year contract extension on Friday. Hughlett is in his eighth season with the Browns. The 32-year-old has been consistent throughout his tenure, which is why he and Cleveland’s coaches were all shocked when Hughlett rolled a snap back to holder Corey Bojorquez last week on an extra-point attempt in Baltimore. Only All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio has been with the Browns longer than Hughlett. His agent said on Twitter that Hughlett’s signing bonus and overall value are the largest in NFL history for a long snapper.

