Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Players’ union head Tony Clark says years of inattention by Major League Baseball has contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. Clark says the lack of Black players “is disappointing and disheartening.” Houston’s Dusty Baker is one of only two Black managers in the majors and Chicago White Sox executive vice president Kenny Williams is the only Black leader of baseball operations for a major league team. Clark said it was up to management to increase Black executives in positions of authority.

