Curling CEO resigns in wake of soccer abuse investigation

The head of the organization that runs Olympic curling in the United States has resigned in the wake of an investigation that revealed he failed to act on allegations of sexual abuse and other harassment when he was commissioner of a women’s soccer league. USA Curling says it has accepted the resignation of CEO Jeff Plush and appointed Dean Gemmell, who most recently worked as the federation’s director of development, as interim CEO. USA Curling also says it is launching a full review of its bylaws and governance policies, including how it manages abuse claims.

