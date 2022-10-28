DeRozan reaches 20,000 points but Spurs beat Bulls 129-124

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 33 points, spoiling a career milestone for former teammate DeMar DeRozan and leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 129-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan scored 33 points for Chicago, becoming just the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000. The victory came hours after San Antonio waived Joshua Primo, cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 13 rebounds for San Antonio, who improved to 4-2 in what is supposed to be a rebuilding season.

