England pair Walker and Phillips out until the World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England players Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will not return to action before the World Cup. The Manchester City pair are both recovering from injury and have less than a month to prove their fitness ahead of the tournament in Qatar. City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed they will be out of action until the World Cup. That leaves England coach Gareth Southgate with a decision to make over whether to risk naming either in his 26-man squad.

