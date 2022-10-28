Falcons rule out CB Terrell, S Hawkins vs Panthers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The first-place Atlanta Falcons will be missing most of their starting secondary when they host the Carolina Panthers. The 3-4 Falcons have ruled out safety Jaylinn Hawkins with a concussion and cornerback A.J. Terrell because of a hamstring issue. Both went down in last weekend’s 35-17 loss to Cincinnati. The Falcons already were missing cornerback Casey Hayward, who sustained a shoulder injury the previous week against the 49ers and is on the IR. Backup cornerback Dee Alford is questionable against the Panthers because of an ailing hamstring.