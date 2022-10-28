Focused Xavier Johnson could be X-factor for No. 13 Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson faced the stark reality his basketball days could be over when an April police chase ended in his arrest in a Bloomington parking lot. Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson gave him a second chance. And a new start. Just months after accepting a plea agreement, Johnson is back as the starting point guard on a team favored to win this season’s Big Ten title. The fifth-year senior couldn’t be more excited — or thankful.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.