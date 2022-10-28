Grooms throws 4 TD passes, leads Yale over Columbia 41-16

NEW YORK (AP) — Nolan Grooms threw four touchdown passes and Yale beat Columbia 41-16. Yale (5-2, 3-1 Ivy League) bounced back from a 20-13 loss at Pennsylvania and has won five of its last six games. Ryan Lindley had two touchdown catches and finished with six receptions for 100 yards for Yale. Chase Nenad had three catches for 117 yards and a score. Caden Bell threw for 224 yards that included a 64-yard touchdown pass to JJ Jenkins for Columbia (3-4, 0-4). Yale has won seven of the last nine in the series.

