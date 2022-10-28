Hamilton opens talks with Mercedes on multiyear extension
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has just three races remaining to avoid the first winless season of his illustrious Formula One career. That mark might force other drivers to question if its time to get out of the car. Not the seven-time champion. He has struggled all year in an underperforming new Mercedes and some had speculated he’d retire after his controversial loss of a record eighth F1 title last December to Max Verstappen. Even so, the 37-year-old wants more. Hamilton said ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix that he has started talks with Mercedes on a new multiyear contract. His current contract expires at the end of 2023.