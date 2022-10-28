Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff drawn into same group at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and 18-year-old American Coco Gauff have been drawn into the same round-robin group at the WTA Finals. Play begins Monday on an indoor hard court in Fort Worth, Texas, with the top eight women in tennis. Also in the group with Swiatek and Gauff are Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina. The other group includes Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka. A season ago, Swiatek only qualified for the WTA Finals with a couple of weeks to spare. She was the fifth of eight players to get into the season-ending event for women’s tennis, a situation she found stressful. This year, she earned a spot in September.

