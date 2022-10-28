Investors with links to Madrid, Barça promoting Super League

MADRID (AP) — A management company whose co-owner has links to Real Madrid and Barcelona is in charge of promoting a relaunch of the failed Super League venture. Madrid-based A22 Sports Management is part of a partnership between investors Anas Laghrari and John Hahn. Laghrari has partnered with Real Madrid and Barcelona on other projects. The French-Moroccan Laghrari was involved through financial firm Key Capital Partners with Madrid’s stadium management deal for the revamped Santiago Bernabéu and also participated in some recent negotiations that helped Barcelona’s finances. A22 last week hired a German former television boss as its chief executive and promised a broad dialogue with soccer stakeholders to promote an open Super League based on sporting merits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.