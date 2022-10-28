Joseph’s 2 overtime TDs gets FIU past Louisiana Tech 42-34

MIAMI (AP) — Grayson James threw three touchdown passes, Lexington Joseph had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and Florida International beat Louisiana Tech 42-34. Louisiana Tech’s Landry Lyddy threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10 to end it. FIU (4-4, 2-2 Conference USA), which beat Charlotte 34-15 last week, has won consecutive games for the first time since 2019 and ended a four-game losing streak to Louisiana Tech (2-6, 1-3). Lyddy threw for 256 yards for Louisiana Tech. Marquis Crosby had 115 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown runs.

