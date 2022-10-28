Man United is ‘finally’ coming says City boss Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says Manchester United is ready to challenge at the top of the Premier League again under Erik ten Hag. The Manchester City manager saw his team beat United 6-3 earlier this month but believes Ten Hag is already making a major impact at the club. United hasn’t won the Premier League title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. But Guardiola says “I have a feeling that United is coming” and praised the team’s play in recent games.

