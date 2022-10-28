Nets owner disappointed Irving backed antisemitic work

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai says he is disappointed that Kyrie Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.” The Nets’ star guard posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. Tsai writes on Twitter that he wants to speak to Irving and make sure he understands this is “hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.” The Nets say they have ”no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech.”

