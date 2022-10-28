Packers officially rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled out wide receiver Allen Lazard for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills. Lazard said Thursday he doubted that he’d be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out for Sunday. The Packers labeled offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, wide receiver Christian Watson and outside linebacker Rashan Gary questionable.

