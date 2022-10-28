Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in last week’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will be his backup. Hubbard didn’t practice all week, but the injury is not viewed as long term and the team is hopeful he may return for next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hubbard started last week against Tampa Bay and ran for 63 yards and a touchdown before injuring his ankle in the second half.

