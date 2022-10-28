Qatar summons German envoy over World Cup rights criticism

Qatar has summoned the German ambassador over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf Arab nation because of its human rights record. It was the first time Qatar has summoned an ambassador following years of heavy international scrutiny of its treatment of migrant workers and criminalization of homosexual relations. Qatari authorities appear to be increasingly fed up with such criticism. Gas-rich Qatar will be the first Arab or Muslim nation to host the world’s biggest sporting event. Over 1.2 million fans are expected to descend on the tiny desert nation for the month-long tournament that begins next month.

