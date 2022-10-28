Real Chas: McCormick in CF for Astros, no twin switch here

HOUSTON (AP) — That is the real Chas McCormick playing center field for the Houston Astros in the World Series. Game 1 was Friday night against his hometown Philadelphia Phillies. At least once when growing up, he and identical twin brother Jason switched classes in school without the teachers having any idea. McCormick grew up in West Chester, Pennsylvania, as a huge fan of the Phillies and NFL’s Eagles. McCormick says it’s surreal to be facing the Phillies in the World Series. He hit two home runs in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.