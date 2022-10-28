Russell Wilson will start for Broncos against Jags in London
By KEN MAGUIRE
AP Sports Writer
HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett says Russell Wilson is set to start Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The quarterback practiced Friday without limitations. Wilson was held out of last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained hamstring. Wilson was listed as a full participant in practice at the Harrow School outside of London. Wilson said this week that he could have played against the Jets.