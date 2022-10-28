Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutor has dropped its charges against Neymar but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. But the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS maintained its accusation that the parties involved committed fraud and corruption. DIS claims that it was paid far less than the 40% it says it was due as part owners of Neymar’s player rights.

By JOSEPH WILSON and HERNÁN MUÑOZ Associated Press

