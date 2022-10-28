Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Josh Primo, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6 guard had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford says it’s the organization’s hope that “in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.” The Spurs would not offer any further details on what led to the 19-year-old Primo’s dismissal. Primo averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his rookie season with the Spurs after playing one season at Alabama.

