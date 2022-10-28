Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:27 AM

US midfielder De la Torre out for 3 weeks before World Cup

KTVZ

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Celta Vigo says American midfielder Luca de la Torre has sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks, with the World Cup less than a month away. Celta says De la Torre has a muscle tear in his left leg. He last played for the U.S. national team in a friendly against Japan in September. Celta coach Eduardo Coudet says that the injury is minor and that the midfielder “will surely make it” to the World Cup.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content