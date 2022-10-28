US midfielder De la Torre out for 3 weeks before World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Celta Vigo says American midfielder Luca de la Torre has sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks, with the World Cup less than a month away. Celta says De la Torre has a muscle tear in his left leg. He last played for the U.S. national team in a friendly against Japan in September. Celta coach Eduardo Coudet says that the injury is minor and that the midfielder “will surely make it” to the World Cup.