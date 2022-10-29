AP source: Spurs waived Primo after allegation of exposure

A person with knowledge of the matter says a female former San Antonio Spurs employee has alleged that now-former Spurs guard Josh Primo exposed himself in her presence. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details had been revealed publicly by the Spurs, Primo or the accuser. Attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed to AP that he has been hired by “a former contractor” with the Spurs. He is the attorney who represented 24 women who sued Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, then of the Houston Texans, accusing him of sexual assault or harassment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.