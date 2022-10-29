Auger-Aliassime beats Alcaraz in Swiss Indoors semifinals

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime has extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors. The ninth-ranked Canadian improved to 3-0 against the U.S. Open champion. Auger-Aliassime also ran his overall win streak to 12 matches in October. Alcaraz created the first break-point chance faced by Auger-Aliassime all week in Basel, but could not take it in what proved to be the final game. Auger-Aliassime will face in the final another 19-year-old in Holger Rune. Rune won against sixth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in two tiebreakers.

