Aussie Harrison Crowe surges ahead in Asia-Pacific Amateur

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Harrison Crowe of Australia is the leader going into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. Crowe shot a 67 to build a two-shot lead over Minhyuk Song of South Korea and Bo Jin of China. Scoring was tough in windy conditions at Amata Spring Country Club. Jin is an Oklahoma State junior who has led the Asia-Pacific Amateur after 36 holes each of the last two years. Now he’s chasing Crowe, who is among the rising amateurs from Down Under. He won a PGA Tour of Australasia event in March. Ratchanon Chantananuwat had a 76 and is eight shots back.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.