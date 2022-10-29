Browns TE Njoku, CB Ward, RG Teller out against Bengals

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without tight end David Njoku, top cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller for their crucial AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They also may be without two other defensive starters. The team has ruled out Njoku, Ward and Teller. Starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and cornerback Greg Newsome II are questionable. Njoku is tied for the team lead with 34 receptions. He got hurt during the second half of last week’s loss at Baltimore. Ward has been in concussion protocol since getting a head injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 9.

