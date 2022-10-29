Bubba’s Back: Wallace accepts penalty, wants consistency

Bubba Wallace hated being sidelined, but said his one-race suspension for retaliatory driving was warranted. Now he just wants NASCAR to be consistent as similar situations arise. Wallace will race again Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. He missed last week’s race in Florida after NASCAR parked him for one race for an act of retaliation at Las Vegas against Kyle Larson that NASCAR and most of Wallace’s competitors found over the line. Wallace said he and NASCAR officials had what he termed a “good conversation” about the penalty.

