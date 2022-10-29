Charbonnet scores 3 TDs, No. 12 UCLA routs Stanford 38-13

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Zach Charbonnet scored three touchdowns and rushed for 198 yards, his fifth straight 100-yard game, as No. 12 UCLA bounced back with a 38-13 victory over Stanford. It was the sixth 100-yard game of the season for Charbonnet, who also had 61 yards receiving on five catches. The Bruins rushed for 324 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry as they improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Pac-12 play. Stanford had a two-game winning streak snapped but scored its first touchdown in 11 quarters when Tanner McKee connected with Benjamin Yurosek on fourth-and-goal from the UCLA 2-yard line. It was the Cardinal’s first touchdown in 170 minutes, 54 seconds.

