Connley’s 5 TDs lift PV A&M past Bethune-Cookman 64-48

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Trazon Connley ran for four touchdowns and passed for a fifth to lead Prairie View A&M to a 64-48 win over Bethune-Cookman. The teams combined for 1,124 yards of offense with the Panthers taking control with touchdowns on four straight possessions in the second half, two of them started by turnovers. Connley scored on three straight possessions on runs of 4, 5 and 1 yard and iced it when Bryce Turner returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown in the final minute. Jaden Stewart carried 21 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the pivotal fourth quarter for the Panthers. Jalon Jones was 26-of-37 passing for 305 yards and three scores and ran for another for the Wildcats.

