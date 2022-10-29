De Bruyne’s free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne’s perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over the Leicester wall and in via the post in the 49th minute to secure a victory that lifted City one point above Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. City had dominated the first half but lacked a clear focal point in attack after Haaland was ruled out with an ankle problem, the first time the Norway striker has missed a game this season.

