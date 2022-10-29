Doyle’s 5 TD passes lift St. Francis (PA) over Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Cole Doyle tied a school record with five touchdowns passes and ran for another score to lead St. Francis of Pennsylvania to a 44-14 victory over Sacred Heart. Doyle opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run then threw four of his TD passes as the Red Flash blew to a 34-7 halftime lead. Sacred Heart entered as one of the top passing defenses in FCS, ranking third in yards allowed and fourth in efficiency, but Doyle lit up the Pioneers, completing 22 of 28 passes for 264 yards. QuaSean Holmes had 168 yards rushing on 13 carries.

