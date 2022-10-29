Forward Josh Sargent misses Norwich match with injury

American forward Josh Sargent did not dress for Norwich’s match against Stoke in England’s second tier League Championship because of an injury. The 22-year-old forward from O’Fallon, Missouri, is bidding for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster. He left an Oct. 18 game against Luton after his leg stiffened up but played matches at Sheffield United on Oct. 22 and at Burnley three days later. The Stoke Sentinel reported he hurt his calf against Burnley. Sargent has eight goals for Norwich this season and five goals in 20 international appearances.

By The Associated Press

