Haener rallies Fresno State past San Diego State 32-28

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jake Haener threw three touchdown passes, including a 37-yarder to Nikko Remigio with 56 seconds remaining, to rally Fresno State to a 32-28 victory over San Diego State. Jalen Mayden scored on a 28-yard run in the first quarter to give San Diego State a 7-3 lead. Mayden’s 26-yard scoring strike to Kenan Christon and his 1-yard touchdown run left the Aztecs leading 21-10 at halftime. Jesse Matthews teamed up with Mayden for a 7-yard touchdown to put the Aztecs up 28-10, but Haener hit Zane Pope for an 8-yard score on the final play of the third quarter to get Fresno State (4-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) within 11 points.

