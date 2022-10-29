Hale, McElvain help Central Arkansas rout N. Alabama 64-21

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Darius Hale ran for 255 yards and two scores, Will McElvain accounted for three touchdowns and Central Arkansas routed North Alabama 64-21. Central Arkansas (4-4, 3-0 ASUN) generated 733 yards of offense, including 456 yards on the ground on 41 carries. McElvain had a 12-yard touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass each to Myles Butler and Jarrod Barnes. Kylin James added 113 yards rushing and a 21-yard touchdown for Central Arkansas. ShunDerrick Powell ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns that included a 64-yard scoring run for North Alabama (1-7, 0-4).

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.