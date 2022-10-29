Hornets spoil Curry’s homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 points, and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s homecoming with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat the Warriors for the fourth straight year at the Spectrum Center in Curry’s hometown despite playing without their starting backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Curry scored 31 points and had 11 rebounds to pace the Warriors, but missed a tightly contested 3-pointer at the end of regulation that would have won the game. Jordan Poole had 24 points off the bench for the Warriors.

