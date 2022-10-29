Ice dancers Gilles, Poirier capture gold at Skate Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier have captured gold at Skate Canada International. Gilles and Poirier scored 215.70 points overall. Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won the silver, while Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha claimed the bronze. Japan’s Rinka Watanabe captured gold in women’s singles. It was her Grand Prix debut, on either the junior or senior level. Starr Andrews of the U.S. scored 191.26 to win silver, while You Young of South Korea captured the bronze.

