Joey Logano in, tension for seven others in title qualifier

Joey Logano is in an enviable place. As the only driver who has already secured a spot in the championship finale of NASCAR’s Cup Series next weekend, he’ll head into Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway with a head start on preparations for the finale at Phoenix Raceway. Seven others will duel for the last three spots on the oldest and shortest circuit in the premier series. Passing was difficult in the spring and contact is a given. It figures to be moreso with the highest of stakes on the line. Logano says he’s happy not to be in the desperate shoes of others.

