Jones’ sack seals William & Mary’s win over Rhode Island

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Linebacker Isaiah Jones sacked Kasim Hill on a two-point conversion attempt as time expired and William & Mary edged Rhode Island 31-30. Trailing 31-24 with the ball at its 1, Rhode Island marched down the field in 16 plays and Hill found Caleb Warren for a 7-yard touchdown. Rhode Island decided to go for the win, and Jones broke through the offensive line to disrupt the play and tackle Hill on an improvised scramble to the left. Donavyn Lester rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns for William & Mary, which used six runners to total 314 yards and four TDs. Bronson Yoder added 113 yards and a score, and Malachi Imoh had 93 yards and a touchdown. Darius Wilson was 9-of-13 passing for 132 yards with an interception.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.