Kevin Fiala propels LA Kings past Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored power-play goals in the second period of the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gabriel Vilardi also scored during the Kings’ three-goal second period, and captain Anze Kopitar had two assists. Cal Petersen made 26 saves in an encouraging bounce-back victory for Los Angeles, which had lost three of four. Captain John Tavares scored a power-play goal and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Leafs, who have lost three straight on their West Coast swing. Ilya Samsonov stopped 25 shots.