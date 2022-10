SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3. Brandon Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton, and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves.

