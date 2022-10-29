Merrimack sinks Stonehill on blocked punt for 17-10 win

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Tre Jordan III recovered a blocked punt in the end zone with 2:31 left in the third quarter and the play served as the game-winning score and Merrimack beat Stonehill 17-10. Kendal Sims broke through the line and blocked Randy Leavitt’s punt attempt on fourth-and-10 with the Skyhawks at their own 20-yard line. A scramble ensued and Jordan fell on it in the end zone with 2:31 left in the third quarter. Victor Dawson ran for 83 yards and Ty Edmonds Jr. 66 for the Skyhawks.

