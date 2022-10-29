Miami (Ohio) capitalizes on 3 turnovers, beats Akron 27-9

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw for 184 yards and a touchdown, Jacquez Warren had a pick-6 early in the fourth quarter and Miami (Ohio) beat Akron 27-9. Gabbert’s deep throw to Mac Hippenhammer over the middle went for 58 yards to set up Miami’s 33-yard field goal with 1:11 left before halftime for a 17-3 lead. Warren intercepted a pass over the middle and raced the other way for a 62-yard score. Keyon Mozee added 52 yards on the ground with a 3-yard touchdown for Miami. Graham Nicholson made field goals of 33 and 44 yards.

